First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in April

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

BICK stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

