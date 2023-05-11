Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,017 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Shares of MOH opened at $292.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

