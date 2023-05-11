Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

