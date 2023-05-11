DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

