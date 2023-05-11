Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 5,297,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 940,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

