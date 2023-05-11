Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,366 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.10 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

