Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWA opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

