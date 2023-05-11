Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

