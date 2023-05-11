Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.88.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $180.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.45 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

