Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

FDS opened at $404.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

