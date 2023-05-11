Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 35,358 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 12.51% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSTP opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

