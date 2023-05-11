Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,066 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

MRO opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

