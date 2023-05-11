Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINU) Shares Down 0.7%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLINU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $940,000.
About Clean Earth Acquisitions
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
Featured Articles
