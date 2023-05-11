China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.