Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at $190,247.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393 and sold 9,228 shares worth $159,788. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

