Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,342,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.