Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.