Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

