Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BPYPO stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.