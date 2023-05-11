Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BPYPN opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

