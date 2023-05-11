Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BPYPN opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.