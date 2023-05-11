Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.85. 347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

