Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BHFAP opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

