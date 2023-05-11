Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.