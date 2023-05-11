Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 95.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

