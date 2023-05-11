bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Down 96.6% in April

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of bleuacacia by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in bleuacacia by 17,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

