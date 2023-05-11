Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 315,017 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 601,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.