BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

