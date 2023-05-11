Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

