Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $320.15 and last traded at $322.99. Approximately 2,636,026 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $324.87.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $2,000,131.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,191,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715.

