B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Down 2.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.70. 27,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 23,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (RILYM)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.