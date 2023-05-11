B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Down 2.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.70. 27,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 23,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

