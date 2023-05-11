Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.90 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.06). Approximately 119,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 240,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.67. The company has a market cap of £126.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2,813.33.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,630.91). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.