Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.90 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.06). Approximately 119,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 240,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).
Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.67. The company has a market cap of £126.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2,813.33.
Atrato Onsite Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
