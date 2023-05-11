ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Trading Up 2.8%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.96 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15). Approximately 52,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 34,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.12).

ATOME Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of £32.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Charles Frederic Mussat acquired 720,000 shares of ATOME Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £763,200 ($963,028.39). Corporate insiders own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

