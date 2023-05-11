AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 781,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

