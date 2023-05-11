Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. 118,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 203,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,238,000. Apollomics accounts for 2.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.77% of Apollomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
