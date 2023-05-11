Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. 118,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 203,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,238,000. Apollomics accounts for 2.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.77% of Apollomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.