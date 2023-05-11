Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 20,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

Further Reading

