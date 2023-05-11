Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

