Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

