Accredited Investors Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

