AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 160,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 403,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AbraSilver Resource from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

