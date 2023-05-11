7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Trading Up 14.3%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 9,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
