Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.16 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $311.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

