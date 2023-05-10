Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

