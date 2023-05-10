Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

