Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Trex by 146.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 43.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

