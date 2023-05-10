TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,373 shares of company stock worth $5,678,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

