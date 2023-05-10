TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

