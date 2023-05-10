SG Americas Securities LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

