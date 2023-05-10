PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.52.

PayPal Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

