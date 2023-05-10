PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.52.

PYPL stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

