PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.52.

PYPL opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

