Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $152,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

